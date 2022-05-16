Police Release Names, Details In Fiery Crash That Killed One, Injured Another Near Flomaton

May 16, 2022

The Flomaton Police Department has released more information on a fiery single vehicle crash that claimed one life early Friday morning and critically injured another.

The crash happened about 1:25 a.m. on Old Atmore Road about a quarter mile east of Tulip Road, just a few hundred feet north of the Alabama-Florida state line.

On Sunday, Flomaton Police said 21-year old Emily Taylor was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu that left the roadway, struck a tree, overturned and burst into flames.

Taylor was reportedly ejected from the vehicle during the crash and airlifted to an area hospital. The passenger, 24-year old Jacob Maulden, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The Flomaton Police Department is continuing their investigation with assistance from Alabama State Troopers. No criminal charges have been filed at this time, but Flomaton Police Chief Charles Thompson said Sunday that the results of the investigation will be presented to the Escambia County (AL) District Attorney’s Office for review.

The Flomaton and Friendship fire stations, along with the Century Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue, and McMillan EMS also responded to the crash.

