Escambia Animal Shelter Offering Adoption Specials

The Escambia County animal shelter is offered special adoption rates through the end of June.

All cats and kittens are $10 and dogs and puppies are $25. Adoption fees include spay or neutering services, microchips, heartworm tests and the initial vaccinations including rabies vaccinations. Escambia County residents will be required to purchase a separate $11 license at the time of adoption.

“We have a large number of cats and dogs ready to go to their forever homes,” said Animal Welfare Director John Robinson. “If you can’t adopt right now, we encourage you to become a foster or volunteer. Fosters can help prepare an animal for its future home while helping make way for other animals coming into the shelter. Our volunteers assist with everything from kennel cleaning and washing blankets to playgroup supervision and bottle-feeding kittens.”

The Escambia County animal shelter is located at 200 West Fairfield Drive. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday from noon until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.