Escambia Animal Shelter Offering Adoption Specials

May 28, 2022

The Escambia County animal shelter is offered special adoption rates through the end of June.

All cats and kittens are $10 and dogs and puppies are $25. Adoption fees include spay or neutering services, microchips, heartworm tests and the initial vaccinations including rabies vaccinations. Escambia County residents will be required to purchase a separate $11 license at the time of adoption.

“We have a large number of cats and dogs ready to go to their forever homes,” said Animal Welfare Director John Robinson. “If you can’t adopt right now, we encourage you to become a foster or volunteer. Fosters can help prepare an animal for its future home while helping make way for other animals coming into the shelter. Our volunteers assist with everything from kennel cleaning and washing blankets to playgroup supervision and bottle-feeding kittens.”

The Escambia County animal shelter is located at 200 West Fairfield Drive. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday from noon until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 