Driver Seriously Injured In Crash Through Railroad Crossing In Walnut Hill

One person was seriously injured after hitting a railroad crossing gate post Sunday afternoon in Walnut Hill.

The driver of a Honda Accord was eastbound on Arthur Brown Road near Corley Road when he crossed over the center line and struck the crossing gate post. The vehicle continued across the tracks, left the roadway, crossed back over Arthur Brown Road and came to rest in a field. The crossing post tore into the engine compartment of the vehicle and pierced the windshield.

The adult male was airlifted to the USA Medical Center in Mobile by Air Care helicopter.

The crossing sign, lights and gate were destroyed in the crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. The Walnut Hill Station of Escambia Fire Rescue, Escambia County EMS and Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

NorthEsambia.com photos, click to enlarge.