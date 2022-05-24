Chance Of Scattered Showers And Storms Remains High

May 24, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 83. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 80. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Calm wind.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Memorial Day: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

