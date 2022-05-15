Chance Of Scattered Showers And Storms For Sunday
May 15, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 91. North wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 90.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 90.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71.
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Comments