Chance Of Scattered Showers And Storms For Sunday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 91. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.