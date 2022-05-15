Chance Of Scattered Showers And Storms For Sunday

May 15, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 91. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 