Chance Of Scattered Afternoon Showers And Thunderstorms Tuesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Calm wind.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Calm wind.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 89.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.