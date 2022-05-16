Chance Of Afternoon Showers And Thunderstorms; High Around 90 Today

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.