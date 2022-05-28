Atmore Man Charged With Nine Counts Of Attempted Murder After Saturday Shooting

A man was charged with nine counts of attempted murder after a shooting in Atmore Saturday morning.

The Atmore Police Department responded to a shots fired call on Ann Street, about a block off North Main Street, about 8:40 Saturday morning. They found that three people had been hit with shotgun pellets among at least nine people that were present.

Kelvin Bernard Cooper, 45, had become involved in a dispute with another male and left. He returned in his vehicle and stated that he was “going to come back and kill everyone”, according to Atmore Police Sgt. Darrell McMann.

“Cooper returned a few minutes later and yelled, ‘All of you are about to die’ and shot several times from his open window in his vehicle,” McMann continued. Three people were struck.

He fled, but was spotted less than a half mile away by an officer. Police said that as he was taken into custody, he also threatened to kill the officer.

Cooper was charged with nine counts of attempted murder, nine counts of reckless endangerment, 10 counts of terroristic threats, one counts of certain person forbidden to possess a gun, and one count of possession of a controlled substance (crack cocaine).

He was booked into the Escambia County Detention Center in Brewton without bond.