UPDATE: Pensacola Fitness Murder Suspect Arrested At Nine Mile And Beulah Road
May 24, 2022
UPDATE 9:17 P.M. — Kennon Farrow has been arrested without incident at Nine Mile and Beulah Road.
The Pensacola Police Department is searching for 39-year old Kennon Nicholas Farrow for a fatal shooting Tuesday morning at Pensacola Fitness on North 9th Avenue at Creighton Road.
At 4:25 a.m., Farrow allegedly entered the gym armed with a handgun and fired several shots at 48-year Carla Elaine Williams. She was hit multiple times and pronounced deceased at the scene.
PPD said Farrow fled the scene. He is now wanted for first degree premeditated murder.
Police first said he might be traveling in a gray Mercedes Benz with Florida tag #154-RZU. Late Monday afternoon, PPD said they now believe he is traveling in small blue Nissan SUV with an unknown tag number.
If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Farrow, they are asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP to remain anonymous.
Williams (pictured below) was an associate math professor and former basketball star at Pensacola State College. She worked at PSC for over 24 years in athletics, collegiate high, and the math and computer science departments.
Farrow (above) is pictured in a February 2022 mugshot
Comments
4 Responses to “UPDATE: Pensacola Fitness Murder Suspect Arrested At Nine Mile And Beulah Road”
Beautiful Person, just can’t believe this happen..
Wow…2 in 2 days…another senseless tragedy that has left 2 families grieving the loss of a loved one by senseless killings. People just don’t care anymore. Big prayers for these families.
This is so sad! Carla was a beautiful, kind and disciplined lady. Rest in peace, Carla!
How sad…. A tragic loss of a beautiful life and obviously beautiful mind. Hope they catch that awful person soon, and send him to death row.