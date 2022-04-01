West Florida Softball And Baseball Top Northview; Gulf Breeze Bests Tate Freshmen

SOFTBALL

West Florida 6, Northview 1

The West Florida Lady Jaguars defeated the Northview Lady Chiefs 6-1 Thursday in Bratt.

Sydney Scapin went seven innings for West Florida, allowing one run on two hits while striking out 14.

Emma Gilmore opened on the mound for Northview, giving up four runs and one hit while striking out three in three and two-thirds innings. Aubrey Stuckey tossed three and a third innings

Jamison Gilman and Kayla Dixon both had one hit to lead Northview.

Scapin, Mariah Golson, M. McAnally, Alesha Write and Brea Holley each had one hit for West Florida.

BASEBALL

West Florida 8, Northview 6

The Northview Chiefs fell to the West Florida Jaguars 8-6 Thursday night in Bratt.

Gavin King went five and a third innings on the hill for West Florida to earn the win, allowing six hits and five runs while tallying five strikeouts.

Northview’s Josh Landis allowed six hits and six runs in four innings, striking out one. Jamarkus Jefferson and Ethan Collier each allowed one hit, one run and had two strikeouts.

West Florida’s Grayson Phillips and Gage Dewsnap had two hits each.

Jefferson, Landis, and Wyatt Scruggs had two hits each for the Chiefs.

Gulf Breeze 12, Tate 8 (Freshmen)

The Gulf Breeze Dolphins defeated the Tate Aggies 12-8 Thursday in Freshman baseball.

Edgar Sheppard went two innings, allowing five hits, eight runs and striking out two for Tate. Taite Davis pitched three, allowing four runs, four hits, and striking out two.

Kaleb Posta and Nathan Ozuna had two hits each for the Aggies. Tyler Folmar and Kaydon Biggs both added a hit.

