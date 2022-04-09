These Are Next Week’s Road Construction Slow Down Spots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures and lane shifts on the Pensacola Bay Bridge from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, April 10 through Saturday, April 16. Crews will be using lanes on the current bridge as a platform to pour concrete decks for the westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) structure. West Cervantes Street (U.S. 90) Pedestrian Safety Improvement – Motorists traveling on West Cervantes Street between Dominguez and Shoemaker streets will encounter intermittent lane restrictions and temporary detours between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. starting Sunday, April 10 as crews begin paving work. Work will start between Dominquez and Shoemaker streets and progress eastward. At times, drivers may be temporarily detoured to side streets to accommodate the work. Operations are anticipated to take four weeks to complete.

Construction activities to begin the week of Monday, April 11 to improve safety on a 3/4-mile segment of I-10 at the I-110 Interchange. Improvements include milling and resurfacing, applying anti-skid surface and audible edge lines to all ramps, installing raised rumble strip sets across the I-110 northbound to I-10 eastbound travel lanes and reducing the speed limit from 45 mph to 35 mph on the I-110 northbound ramp to I-10 westbound. In addition, crews will make improvements to the guardrail, signage, and pavement markings. Drivers can expect periodic lane closures between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights. The project is estimated for completion in fall 2022 Pace Boulevard (S.R. 292) from Barrancas Avenue to Massachusetts Avenue – Construction activities to begin the week of Monday, April 11 to mill and resurface Barrancas Avenue (S.R. 292) from the Bayou Chico Bridge to Pace Boulevard, and Pace Boulevard (S.R. 292) from Barrancas Avenue to Massachusetts Avenue in Escambia County. The project will also include sidewalk and curb improvements to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), new signage and pavement markings, drainage enhancements, and traffic signalization upgrades. During construction, motorists and bicyclists can expect lane closures and traffic shifts. Lane closures will be limited to the 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. timeframe. Pedestrian detours will be in place while sidewalk improvements are underway. The project is estimated for completion in late 2022.

Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures half a mile south of I-10, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday, April 12 and Wednesday, April 13 for routine bridge maintenance Garden Street (U.S.98) Routine Underground Utility Maintenance West of South Coyle Street – Motorists will encounter intermittent outside eastbound lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday, April 15 as crews install a manhole.

Santa Rosa County:

U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Beginning Sunday, April 10 westbound motorists will encounter intermittent lane and median closures between Autumn Breeze Circle and Bayshore Road between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. Sunday through Friday. The closures are necessary for crews to perform median work. One westbound lane will be always maintained.

All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.