There Were 1,495 Distracted Driving Crashes Last Year In Escambia County. Six Were Fatal.

In 2021, there were 1,496 traffic crashes involving distracted driving in Escambia County.

Six of those crashes were fatal.

A map showing distracted drive crashes in Escambia County is below.

April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) and the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) has launched a campaign aimed at educating Florida motorists on the importance of avoiding distracted driving, and is informing motorists of current laws against distracted driving.

According to FLHSMV data, distracted driving crashes resulted in 333 fatalities across the state in 2021 – the highest recorded in Florida in at least eight years.

“When you get behind the wheel you only have one job, and that’s to ensure you and your passengers reach your destination safely,” said FLHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes. “More than 56,000 distracted driving crashes happened last year in Florida alone, and 75% of those crashes were caused by the driver being inattentive behind the wheel. Today and every day, pledge to drive how you would want others to drive around you and your loved ones – distraction free.”

On average, there were more than 1,000 distracted driving crashes every week across the state last year.

“It is extremely dangerous when you drive distracted on Florida roadways,” said Colonel Gene S. Spaulding, FHP director. “FHP wants to remind drivers to keep their hands on the wheel, eyes on the road, and their minds on driving. Focused attention on driving increases your reaction time to dangerous driving situations and keeps the ones you love safe as well as your fellow citizens.”

Safety Tips for Driving

If you are expecting a text message or need to send one, pull over and park your car in a safe location. Once you are safely off the road and parked, it is safe to text.

Designate your passenger as your “designated texter.” Allow them access to your phone to respond to calls or messages.

Do not engage in social media scrolling or messaging while driving.

Struggling to not text and drive? Activate your phone’s “Do Not Disturb” feature, or put your cell phone in the trunk, glove box, or back seat of your vehicle until you arrive at your destination.

Put Your Phone Away or Pay

When you get behind the wheel, be an example to your family and friends by putting your phone away. Just because other people do it doesn’t mean texting and driving is “normal” behavior.

In 48 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, texting while driving is an illegal, ticketable offense. You could end up paying a hefty fine and get points on your license.

If you see someone texting while driving, speak up. If your friend is texting while driving, tell them to stop. Listen to your passengers: If they catch you texting while driving and tell you to put your phone away, put it down.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.