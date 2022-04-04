Tate Girls Lacrosse Team Gets Three Wins To Move Into Second Place In District

April 4, 2022

Tate High’s girls lacrosse team ended last week with three district wins, beating Navarre, Washington and Fort Walton landing them in second place.

Tuesday is Senior Night  against Pensacola High, and Friday night will be the last game of the regular season against West Florida High.

The Tate High School girls lacrosse team is coached by Lee Jennings, Jason Strength and Candace Greenwell.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 