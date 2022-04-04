Tate Girls Lacrosse Team Gets Three Wins To Move Into Second Place In District

Tate High’s girls lacrosse team ended last week with three district wins, beating Navarre, Washington and Fort Walton landing them in second place.

Tuesday is Senior Night against Pensacola High, and Friday night will be the last game of the regular season against West Florida High.

The Tate High School girls lacrosse team is coached by Lee Jennings, Jason Strength and Candace Greenwell.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.