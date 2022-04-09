Tate Gets Central Florida Road Trip Win Over Wiregrass Ranch

The Tate High Aggies earned a big 11-4 road trip win Friday night against Wiregrass Ranch of Wesley Chapel, Florida (near Tampa).

Rilee Lowery earned the win for Tate, allowing five hits and four runs over four and two-thirds innings while striking out five. Dalton Biggs and Ethan McAnally closed in relief.

Madox Land, Jackson Penton and Bray Touchstone had two hits each to lead the Aggies at the plate.

File photo by Laura Glodfelter for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.