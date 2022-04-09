Tate Gets Central Florida Road Trip Win Over Wiregrass Ranch

April 9, 2022

The Tate High Aggies earned a big 11-4 road trip win Friday night against Wiregrass Ranch of Wesley Chapel, Florida (near Tampa).

Rilee Lowery earned the win for Tate, allowing five hits and four runs over four and two-thirds innings while striking out five. Dalton Biggs and Ethan McAnally closed in relief.

Madox Land, Jackson Penton and Bray Touchstone had two hits each to lead the Aggies at the plate.

File photo by Laura Glodfelter for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 