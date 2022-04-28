Sunshine, Lower 80s Today
April 28, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Comments