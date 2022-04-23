Sunshine, Highs In The 80s For The Weekend

April 23, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 79.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 51.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

