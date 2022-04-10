Sunny, Upper 70s For Sunday; Rain Returns By Wednesday Night
April 10, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 77. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.
