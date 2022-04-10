Sunny, Upper 70s For Sunday; Rain Returns By Wednesday Night

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 77. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.