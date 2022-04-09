Sunny, Upper 60s Today; Chilly Upper 30s Tonight

April 9, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 39. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Light south wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 