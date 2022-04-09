Sunny, Upper 60s Today; Chilly Upper 30s Tonight
April 9, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 39. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Light south wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 10 mph.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.
Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
