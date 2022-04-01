Sunny On Friday; Chance Of Showers For Saturday

April 1, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 71. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Calm wind.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Calm wind.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 77. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Calm wind.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 78. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

