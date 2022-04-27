Sunny, Lower Humidity Today; Clear And Cool Tonight

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 76. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 48. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.