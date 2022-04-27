Sunny, Lower Humidity Today; Clear And Cool Tonight

April 27, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 76. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 48. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 