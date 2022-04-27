Sunny, Lower Humidity Today; Clear And Cool Tonight
April 27, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 76. North wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 48. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
