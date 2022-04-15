Sunny, Low 80s For Friday; Chance Of Rain, Storms Returns For The Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. North wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.