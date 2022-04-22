Sunny Days, High In The Low 80s Through The Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Fiiday: Sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 55.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 83.