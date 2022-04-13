Severe Storms Possible Wednesday Night Into Thursday Morning

April 13, 2022

There is a marginal risk of severe storms in the North Escambia area Wednesday night into the early morning hours Thursday. Damaging winds, large hail, and a tornado are possible.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Low around 64. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 71.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 