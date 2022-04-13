Severe Storms Possible Wednesday Night Into Thursday Morning

There is a marginal risk of severe storms in the North Escambia area Wednesday night into the early morning hours Thursday. Damaging winds, large hail, and a tornado are possible.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Low around 64. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 71.