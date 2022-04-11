Scattered Showers This Afternoon; Unsettled Weather Pattern By Midweek
April 11, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night: Cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Low around 64. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.
