Scattered Showers This Afternoon; Unsettled Weather Pattern By Midweek

April 11, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Low around 64. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

