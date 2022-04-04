Santa Rosa And Escambia, Alabama Schools Closed Tuesday. Escambia, Florida Will Be Open
April 4, 2022
Escambia County (FL) Schools have confirmed that schools will be open on Tuesday.
Santa Rosa County Schools will be closed Tuesday. This closure includes all activities and extracurriculars for Tuesday.
Escambia County (AL) Schools are closed for in-person learning. School will be in session virtually.
Escambia Academy (Canoe, AL) will be closed and all activities are canceled.
Comments
9 Responses to “Santa Rosa And Escambia, Alabama Schools Closed Tuesday. Escambia, Florida Will Be Open”
Since all of the other surrounding Schools will be closed tomorrow EXCEPT Escambia will the STUDENTS of Escambia County be an excused absence if parents keep their children home for travel safty?
Wow. They must not care about our childrens safety. Who lets children go to school during these conditions. Unbelievable and mind blowing, Escambia FL do better.
Why is Escambia County Florida schools staying open when ALL the surrounding districts are closing? Why would we take the risk of endangering students, their families and our staff?
I don’t care what they say. I am not putting my kids at risk because they want to be stubborn when there’s no reason to stay open and risk their safety.This is absurd and I will not be taking them to school in these conditions.
We literally get poured on going to class because most of our walk ways are not covered. What about the kids who ride the bus and have to stand out in the rain?? We will not have internet for sure because we barely do on a normal day. But all the schools around us are closed… doesn’t make any sense??
Wow if any school in Escambia FL gets ruined Tim Smith must be fired because he didn’t close them down
Yes, escambia FL is open. That’s normal. That doesn’t mean you have to send your kids. Keep them home or transport them yourselves if you’re worried. Me, I’ll be driving the big yellow kite full of kids. Be safe Y’all
Escambia AL says they’re closing because safe transportation of students and staff is a priority.
Santa Rosa says they’re closing out of an abundance of caution for students and staff.
Okaloosa says they’re closing because it is in the best interests of students and staff.
State Standardized testing that was scheduled for tomorrow has been rescheduled, which means they know there will be internet issues.
So what does Escambia FL say about being open… we don’t care about safety?
Is Tim Smith the Tornado Whisperer?
I’m confused.
I swear if we missed as much school for a rain storm as these kids do I’d be wrapping up my 5th-grade year at 37.