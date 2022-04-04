Santa Rosa And Escambia, Alabama Schools Closed Tuesday. Escambia, Florida Will Be Open

Escambia County (FL) Schools have confirmed that schools will be open on Tuesday.

Santa Rosa County Schools will be closed Tuesday. This closure includes all activities and extracurriculars for Tuesday.

Escambia County (AL) Schools are closed for in-person learning. School will be in session virtually.

Escambia Academy (Canoe, AL) will be closed and all activities are canceled.