Reminder: Annual Spring Fling Youth Summit Is Today At Carver Park

The Annual Spring Fling Youth Summit will be held today from noon until 3 p.m. at Carver Park in Cantonment.

There will be free prizes, free food, music, arts and crafts, sports competition, educational and career information (grades 5-12), and lots of fun for grades kindergarten through high school.

The Spring Fling Youth Summit is sponsored by Ascend Performance Materials, IP, and the Escambia County CRA and is hosted by the Cantonment Improvement Committee.

Carver Park is located at 208 Webb Street in Cantonment.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.