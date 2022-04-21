Mostly Sunny, High In The Low 80s

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 59. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southeast in the evening.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 80.