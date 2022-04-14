Lingering Rain Chance; High In The Upper 70s For Your Thursday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Chance of rain with a high near 77. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.