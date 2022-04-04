Jordan Chase Torrez Teams With Platinum Ticket Winner, Advances On American Idol

April 4, 2022

Platinum ticket winner Kenedi Anderson picked North Escambia’s Jordan Chase Torrez in American Idol’s “Duets Challenge” as they advanced to Monday night’s show.

Anderson said she picked Torrez because she was obsessed with his voice.

The duo performed “Lean on Mean” by Bill Withers, and they received a standing ovation from judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

American Idol, with Anderson and Torrez, will air locally Monday night 7-9 on WEAR 3.

North Escambia’s Jordan Chase Torrez and American Idol platinum ticket winner Kenedi Anderson. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments

One Response to “Jordan Chase Torrez Teams With Platinum Ticket Winner, Advances On American Idol”

  1. Robert Bruner on April 4th, 2022 1:12 am

    Congrats!





