Highs In The 70’s And Sunshine For The Weekend

April 2, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 77. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 75. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 69.

