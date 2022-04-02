Here Are Next Week’s Road Construction Trouble Zones

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

U.S. 98 Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures and lane shifts on the Pensacola Bay Bridge from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, April 3 through Saturday, April 9. Crews will be using lanes on the current bridge as a platform to pour concrete decks for the westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) structure.

Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures and lane shifts on the Pensacola Bay Bridge from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, April 3 through Saturday, April 9. Crews will be using lanes on the current bridge as a platform to pour concrete decks for the westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) structure. West Cervantes Street (U.S. 90) Pedestrian Safety Improvement – Drivers will encounter the following temporary intermittent lane closures: Inside lane closures and shifts between D and Q streets as crews perform median improvements, signalization installation, and construct curb and gutter and sidewalk. Outside intermittent lane closures will occur at various locations along West Cervantes, between Dominguez and A Streets, to allow crews to construct Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant sidewalk ramps and erect traffic poles.

Drivers will encounter the following temporary intermittent lane closures: North Ninth Avenue (State Road (S.R.) 289) Carpenters Creek Bridge Replacement- All travel lanes are temporarily shifted to the southbound side of the bridge as crews construct the northbound portion. Additionally, drivers may encounter intermittent temporary lane closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, April 4 through Friday, April 8, as crews mobilize materials and equipment.

All travel lanes are temporarily shifted to the southbound side of the bridge as crews construct the northbound portion. Additionally, drivers may encounter intermittent temporary lane closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, April 4 through Friday, April 8, as crews mobilize materials and equipment. Sorrento Road (S.R. 292) Intersection Improvements at Innerarity Point (County Road 292A) – Motorists can expect intermittent daytime shoulder closures Monday, April 4 through Friday, April 8, as crews place a watermain.

Motorists can expect intermittent daytime shoulder closures Monday, April 4 through Friday, April 8, as crews place a watermain. Airport Boulevard (S.R. 750) Routine Maintenance from West of Palafox Street to Davis Highway – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures from west of Palafox Street to Davis Highway from 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. the week of Monday, April 4 as crews place asphalt on the roadway.

Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures from west of Palafox Street to Davis Highway from 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. the week of Monday, April 4 as crews place asphalt on the roadway. Barrancas Avenue (S.R. 292) from Manchester Street to the Bayou Chico Bridge – Sidewalks between Live Oak Avenue and Manchester Street will be closed as crews begin work on the sidewalk improvements. Detours will be in place for pedestrians.

Sidewalks between Live Oak Avenue and Manchester Street will be closed as crews begin work on the sidewalk improvements. Detours will be in place for pedestrians. Interstate 10 (I-10) Pavement Markings at the Pensacola Weigh Station – Crews will perform striping operations at the westbound weigh station starting at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 2. During the operations, the westbound station and adjacent truck parking area will be temporarily closed.

Santa Rosa County:

Pensacola Bay Bridge (U.S. 98) Replacement – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures and lane shifts on the Pensacola Bay Bridge from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, April 3 through Saturday, April 9. Crews will be using lanes on the current bridge as a platform to pour concrete decks for the westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) structure.

Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures and lane shifts on the Pensacola Bay Bridge from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, April 3 through Saturday, April 9. Crews will be using lanes on the current bridge as a platform to pour concrete decks for the westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) structure. U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Major roadway construction activities are currently underway. Improvements include widening the roadway from four to a six-lanes with a raised median, safety, and drainage upgrades, resurfacing S.R. 281 (Avalon Boulevard) from U.S. 98 to Garcon Point Bridge, extending the existing shared-use path on the south side of U.S. 98 from Gondolier Boulevard, and new signage and pavement markings.

I- 10 Resurfacing East of S.R. 281 (Avalon Boulevard) to East of S.R. 87 – The eastbound lane will remain reduced to one lane at the C.R. 191 Overpass Bridge (Exit 26) until work associated with bridge approach construction is complete. Motorists can also expect intermittent lane closures from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m. the week of Monday, April 4 as crews perform construction activities.

The eastbound lane will remain reduced to one lane at the C.R. 191 Overpass Bridge (Exit 26) until work associated with bridge approach construction is complete. Motorists can also expect intermittent lane closures from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m. the week of Monday, April 4 as crews perform construction activities. S.R. 281 (Avalon Boulevard) Routine Utility Maintenance from San Jose Street to Del Monte Street – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, April 4 as crews perform utility maintenance.

All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.