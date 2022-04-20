Great Sunny Weather Continues Into The Weekend
April 20, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. East wind 5 to 15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 56. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 58. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
