Great Sunny Weather Continues Into The Weekend

April 20, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 56. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 58. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

