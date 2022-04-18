Florida Gas Prices Down About A Quarter Over The Last Two Weeks

Florida gas prices dropped another seven cents last week. The state average has now declined nearly 25 cents per gallon over the course of a little more than two weeks.

On Sunday, the average price for gasoline in Florida was $4.01 per gallon. That’s 27 cents less than a month ago, and the lowest price since Russia invaded Ukraine.

The average price per gallon in Escambia County was $3.86. A North Escambia low of $3.74 could be found Sunday night at one Cantonment station, while the low price reported in Pensacola was $3.64 at the warehouse clubs.

“Gas prices have mostly declined through the past two weeks, but don’t be surprised if they rebound soon,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The price of oil jumped 8% last week, on reports that the European Union is preparing to ban Russian oil imports, which fuels ongoing concerns about global oil supplies. The crude increase could ultimately lead to an increase of 10 cents or more at the pump.”

