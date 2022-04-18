Florida Gas Prices Down About A Quarter Over The Last Two Weeks

April 18, 2022

Florida gas prices dropped another seven cents last week. The state average has now declined nearly 25 cents per gallon over the course of a little more than two weeks.

On Sunday, the average price for gasoline in Florida was $4.01 per gallon. That’s 27 cents less than a month ago, and the lowest price since Russia invaded Ukraine.

The average price per gallon in Escambia County was $3.86. A North Escambia low of $3.74 could be found Sunday night at one Cantonment station, while the low price reported in Pensacola was $3.64 at the warehouse clubs.

“Gas prices have mostly declined through the past two weeks, but don’t be surprised if they rebound soon,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The price of oil jumped 8% last week, on reports that the European Union is preparing to ban Russian oil imports, which fuels ongoing concerns about global oil supplies. The crude increase could ultimately lead to an increase of 10 cents or more at the pump.”

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 