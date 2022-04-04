Florida Gas Prices Declining; Pensacola Cheapest Metro Area

Florida gas prices are declining again after jumping 13 cents early last week. The state average briefly reached $4.24 per gallon last Tuesday. However, Florida gas prices have since declined a total of seven cents in the past five days. AAA says that downward trend is likely to continue this week, unless oil prices rebound.

On Sunday, the average price for gasoline in Florida was $4.17 per gallon. That’s five cents more than this time last week, 55 cents more than last month, and $1.32 per gallon more than this time last year. The state average is also 68 cents more than what drivers paid before Russia invaded Ukraine.

The average price per gallon in Escambia County was nearly 20 cents lower at $3.98 — one of the lowest metro areas in the state.

A North Escambia low of $3.92 could be found Sunday night at a station on Highway 29 in Cantonment. A low of $3.69 could be found Sunday night at a station on Highway 29 near Nine Mile Road.

“Gas prices are drifting lower now that oil prices are declining again,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The price of oil dropped last week after President Biden announced plans to release 1 million barrels per day from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, in effort to ease global supply concerns. The downward pressure was compounded by news that other countries are considering similar action. The oil price drop could enable gas prices to fall back below $4 a gallon in the next couple of weeks. That is unless something causes oil prices to rebound this week.”

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.