Fire Damages Home In Gonzalez

April 24, 2022

Fire damaged a home in Gonzalez Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to a residential fire on the 900 block of New Haven Drive north of Old Chemstrand Road about 5:15 p.m.

Smoke was reportedly coming from the roof of the house when the fire department was called, and no one was at home at the time.

The fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes. There were no injuries reported, and no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

The Cantonment, Ensley, Bellview, Ferry Pass and Osceola stations of Escambia Fire Rescue, Pace Fire Department and Escambia County EMS were dispatched to the fire.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 