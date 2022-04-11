Fields of Faith: Community Worship Service Wednesday

Northview High School’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes will host their annual Fields of Faith at Northview High School Wednesday night at 6:30 in Tommy Weaver Memorial Stadium.

Admission is free; the public is encouraged to attend.

Fields of Faith is a national student-led initiative. “Students invite, pray for, share with, and challenge their peers to read the Bible and follow Jesus Christ. An athletic field provides a neutral, rally point where a community can come together,” according to national organizers.

Pictured: Last year’s Fields of Faith event at Northview High School. NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.