Farm Hill Utilities Issues Boil Water Notice For Glenmore Trail Subdivision

Farm Hill Utilities has issued boil water notice for the Glenmore Trail Subdivision in Cantonment until further notice.

The precautionary boil water notice is due to a water main repair in the area.

The utility is advising, as a precaution, that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative bottled water may be used.

This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.