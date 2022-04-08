Escambia Man Gets Life In Prison Shooting Another Man In The Face

April 8, 2022

An Escambia County man was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for shooting another man in the face in 2019.

In February, Jamal Eric Boyer was convicted of attempted second degree murder by an Escambia County jury.

Boyer was sentenced to life under Florida’s 10-20-Life law. He also qualified as a prison release offender because he was released from prison less than seven weeks before the shooting. The life sentence must be served day-for-day as a mandatory minimum sentence.

On June 3, 2019, Jamal Boyer discharged four rounds from a .40 caliber semi-automatic firearm out of the passenger side of a black Nissan at another motor vehicle on Navy Boulevard near the intersection with Pace Boulevard. One of the shots went through the windshield to strike the victim in the face. The bullet traveled through the victim’s front teeth and tongue to become lodged in the back of his throat.  He was seated in the passenger seat of the vehicle looking at his cell phone when he was struck. The victim survived after the bullet was surgically removed.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 