Escambia Man Gets Life In Prison Shooting Another Man In The Face

An Escambia County man was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for shooting another man in the face in 2019.

In February, Jamal Eric Boyer was convicted of attempted second degree murder by an Escambia County jury.

Boyer was sentenced to life under Florida’s 10-20-Life law. He also qualified as a prison release offender because he was released from prison less than seven weeks before the shooting. The life sentence must be served day-for-day as a mandatory minimum sentence.

On June 3, 2019, Jamal Boyer discharged four rounds from a .40 caliber semi-automatic firearm out of the passenger side of a black Nissan at another motor vehicle on Navy Boulevard near the intersection with Pace Boulevard. One of the shots went through the windshield to strike the victim in the face. The bullet traveled through the victim’s front teeth and tongue to become lodged in the back of his throat. He was seated in the passenger seat of the vehicle looking at his cell phone when he was struck. The victim survived after the bullet was surgically removed.