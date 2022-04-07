Escambia County Woman Wins $1 Million Lottery Prize, Plans To Pay Off Her Mom’s House

An Escambia County woman has claimed a $1 million Florida Lottery scratch-off prize, and she says she plans to pay off her mother’s house.

Tenesia Hollins, 41, chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

When asked what she plans to do with her winnings, Hollins said that the first thing she wants to do is pay off her mother’s house.

“She’s done so much for me growing up, this is the least I can do for her,” Hollins shared.

Hollins purchased her winning ticket from Winn Dixie on Bayou Boulevard in Pensacola. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Hollins won on the new $500 game called “500X The Cash”, which offers a top prize of $25 million.