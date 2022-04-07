Escambia County Woman Wins $1 Million Lottery Prize, Plans To Pay Off Her Mom’s House

April 7, 2022

An Escambia County woman has claimed a $1 million Florida Lottery scratch-off prize, and she says she plans to pay off her mother’s house.

Tenesia Hollins, 41, chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

When asked what she plans to do with her winnings, Hollins said that the first thing she wants to do is pay off her mother’s house.

“She’s done so much for me growing up, this is the least I can do for her,” Hollins shared.

Hollins purchased her winning ticket from Winn Dixie on Bayou Boulevard in Pensacola. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Hollins won on the new $500 game called “500X The Cash”, which offers a top prize of $25 million.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 