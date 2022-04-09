Escambia County Man Charged With Second Degree Murder

An Escambia County man is charged with fatally shooting a woman Friday morning.

David Allan Ohlson, 18, is being held without bond on a charged of second degree murder.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Princeton Drive for an “accidental shooting”, but they discovered it was actually a domestic incident.

The victim was found with a shotgun wound to her abdomen. She was transported to an area hospital where she later died.

Ohlson’s father told deputies he received a call from the woman around 12:30 a.m. saying Ohlson was acting out and “made mention of a gun,” according to an arrest report. The father said he arrived at the home a short time later and found Ohlson sitting cross-legged on the floor with a shotgun.

According to the report, Ohlson raised the gun and pointed it at the father before pointing it at the woman. The father said Ohlson then pulled the trigger and dropped the gun. The father picked it up, “secured it inside of his truck” and called 911.