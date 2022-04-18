Escambia County Jobless Rate Drops By Half A Percentage Point

The Escambia County unemployment level declined by half a percentage point last month, according to newly released data from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

The unemployment rate in Escambia County was 2.7% in March, down from 3.2% in February. That represented 4,049 people out of work out of a county workforce of 148,122. One year ago, Escambia County’s unemployment rate was 5%, or 7,256 people.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Pensacola area gained 8,300 private sector jobs (+5.3%) over the year in March 2022. The Pensacola area labor force increased by 7,138 over the year, a 3.1% increase.

The industries gaining the most jobs over the year were trade, transportation, and utilities (+3,000 jobs), and leisure and hospitality (+2,200 jobs). In March 2022, the Pensacola metro area had the fastest over-the-year job growth rate compared to all the metro areas in the state in trade, transportation, and utilities (+8.8%).

Florida’s statewide unemployment rate dropped to 3.2% in March 2022, marking the 16th consecutive month the state’s unemployment rate has been lower than the national rate, which is currently 3.6%. Florida’s labor force is experiencing steady growth, growing by 325,000, or 3.2%, over the year, faster than the national labor force growth rate of 2.4%. As of March 2022, Florida employers added jobs for the 23rd consecutive month, and Florida outpaced the nation in private sector job growth for the 12th consecutive month.