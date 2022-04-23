Encarnacion’s Hot Streak Continues In Wahoos 6-2 Loss To Biscuits

April 23, 2022

Jerar Encarnacion continued his torrid stretch at the plate, going 3-for-4 with his league-leading fifth home run of the season, as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos fell 6-4 to the Montgomery Biscuits on Friday night.

Encarnacion, who hit a game-tying homer in the bottom of the seventh inning, is batting .514 (18-for-35) over what is now a 10-game hitting streak.

Eury Pérez started on the mound for the Blue Wahoos, allowing four runs on six hits in 4.0 innings while striking out seven. He allowed a two-run homer to Greg Jones in the first inning and back-to-back two-out RBI singles to Evan Edwards and Hill Alexander in the fourth.

Solo homers from Griffin Conine and Luis Aviles Jr. got the Blue Wahoos on the board in the second inning against Montgomery starter Jayden Murray, and an Encarnacion double in the third led to another run when an errant throw from right fielder Grant Witherspoon allowed Victor Victor Mesa to score from first base.

The Blue Wahoos left a man in scoring position in four consecutive innings before Encarnacion hit his solo homer in the seventh against Carlos Garcia (W, 2-0) to tie the game 4-4.

Effective relief from Jefry Yan and Josh Simpson held the Biscuits at bay until the eighth, when Colton Hock (L, 0-2) allowed a two-out, two-run single to Jordan Qsar to give Montgomery a 6-4 lead. Jose Lopez (S, 2) earned a five-out save, stranding two inherited runners in the eighth and working around a Mesa walk and Encarnacion single in the ninth.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Montgomery Biscuits on Saturday night.

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos

