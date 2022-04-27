ECUA Conducting Controlled Burn At CWRF Near Gonzalez

April 27, 2022

The Emerald Coast Utilities Authority is conducting a controlled burn daily through Friday in the area of the Central Water Reclamation Facility (CWRF) in Gonzalez.

The burn will be dependent upon daily weather conditions and an approved permit from the Florida Forest Service.

Conditions will be evaluated each morning and ECUA’s burn-certified contractor will conduct the burn operations, which are scheduled to begin at approximately 9 a.m. each day. These burn activities are a part of ECUA’s management plan for the ecological restoration of forest lands at the CWRF site.

The ECUA’s CWRF property is in the Gonzalez community and mostly lies south of Becks Lake Road, west of the Escambia River. A small amount of ECUA’s property north of Becks Lake Road will be included in this prescribed burn operation.

Although efforts will be made to ensure smoke will not affect roadways, drivers should exercise caution in the event smoke does lead to reduced visibility on the area’s roads.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 