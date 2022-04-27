Blue Wahoos Rally Late For Win Over Biloxi

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos scored four unearned runs in the top of the ninth to steal their series opener against the Biloxi Shuckers on Tuesday night by a score of 7-4.

With the bases loaded and two outs in the top of the ninth, Paul McIntosh’s deep fly ball was dropped by left fielder Noah Campbell to score three runs and give Pensacola a 6-3 lead.

George Soriano struggled with his command in his start for the Blue Wahoos, tying a career high with 6 walks over 3.1 innings. He allowed three runs in the first inning on only one hit, a Joey Wiemer RBI double.

Trailing 3-0 early, the Blue Wahoos got scoreless work from Soriano and Anthony Maldonado in the middle innings to keep the game within reach. A two-run homer from Luis Aviles Jr. in the fourth got Pensacola on the board, and Jerar Encarnacion tied things up in the seventh with his league-leading sixth homer of the year.

Eli Villalobos (W, 1-1) pitched scoreless relief in the seventh and eighth innings, setting the stage for McIntosh’s three-run fly ball in the ninth against Lucas Erceg (L, 0-1). Griffin Conine backed up the blunder with an RBI single to score McIntosh, marking the only hit of the four-run frame.

Colton Hock allowed a solo home run to Ashton McGee in the ninth, but got the final three outs to help the Blue Wahoos win their second in a row.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Biloxi Shuckers on Wednesday night.

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos