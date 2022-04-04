Beulah Man Arrested On 20 Child Porn Counts

April 4, 2022

A nearly three month child porn investigation has ended with a 22-year old Beulah man.

Cobi Keith Haines was booked into the Escambia County Jail on 20 counts of possession of child pornography. He was released on a $2,000 bond.

On February 16t, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and Special Victims Unit, with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and Homeland Security Investigations served a search warrant at Haines’ residence at 7360 Miranda Sue Boulevard, near Beulah Elementary School.

Items found inside the home revealed Haines had collected child sexual abuse material for several years and was in possession of over 20 files that depicted children as young as three-years-old, being sexually battered or engaged in sexual acts, according to the ECSO.

Investigators said the files depicting child sexual abuse material were found on Haines’ cell phone, as well as a USB drive, which was located by FDLE Electronic Storage Detection (ESD) K-9 Maple

The Sheriff’s Office said none of the victims appear to be from the local area.

