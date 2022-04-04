Another Round Of Severe Storms Possible By Tuesday

We are continuing to monitor the potential for another round of severe weather, starting late Monday night and through the day on Tuesday. Damaging winds up to 60 mph, large hail and a few tornadoes will be possible. Heavy rainfall may also lead to localized flooding concerns.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 61. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall. High near 75. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind around 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 68.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 66.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 74.