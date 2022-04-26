A Few Showers, Maybe A Thunderstorm Possible On Tuesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of mostly afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light north wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 53. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 77. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 51. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.