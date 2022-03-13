All Tom Thumb Stores Getting A New Name – Cumberland Farms

The Tom Thumb convenience store near you will have a new name and a new look in the coming months.

EG Group has announced it will rebrand its Tom Thumb store locations to the Cumberland Farms brand starting in May 2022. The $50 million project will span two years and include 113 Tom Thumb locations and new locations across Florida and Alabama.

The rebranding effort will take 18 to 24 months to complete all stores, the company said. Newly rebranded locations will feature Cumberland Farms’ latest design, equipment, and food menu – featuring a wide variety of hot grab-and-go food options as well as its premium Farmhouse Blend coffee.

“We decided to move forward with this brand conversion after conducting extensive research that projected the tremendous growth opportunity to expand the Cumberland Farms brand. In addition to updating and refreshing all of the stores with the Cumberland Farms design, layout and equipment, we plan to bring expanded food service offerings, including a new fried chicken concept, to guests in these communities,” said George Fournier, president of EG America.

EG America, a subsidiary of EG Group, operates over 1,700 locations across ten brands throughout the USA – Cumberland Farms, Certified Oil, Fastrac Café, KwikShop, Loaf ‘N Jug, Minit Mart, QuikStop, Sprint Food Stores, Tom Thumb, and Turkey Hill.

The rebrand will not impact employment of current Tom Thumb employs. They will remain employed under the Cumberland Farms brand.

Pictured: The Tom Thumb store located at Highway 29 and Highway 97 in Molino. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.