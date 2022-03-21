Tate’s Strike Out Cancer Softball Game Set For Friday Evening

The Tate High Aggies Softball team’s 12 Annual Strike Out Cancer Game against West Florida High will be played Friday evening.

All proceeds will benefit the local chapter of American Cancer Society

The junior varsity will play at 5 p.m., and the first pitch for varsity is set for 7 p.m. at Charlene Varnell Field at Tate High School.

Admission is donations only. Fish dinners will be available for $12 and gumbo for $6.

Last year, the Strike Out Cancer Game raised over $22,000.

Pictured: Last year’s Strike Out Cancer Game at Tate High School. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.