Tate Aggies Win Aggie Classic Championship (With Photo Gallery)

The Tate Aggies won the Aggie Classic Thursday night as they shut out Broken Arrow of Tulsa, Oklahoma, 7-0.

Josiah Glodfelter earned the championship win for Tate. He allowed no hits and no runs while striking out 10 in six innings. Drew Reaves tossed one inning in relief, allowing one hit and striking out three.

Bray Touchstone hit a homer in the first inning for the Tate.

Frankie Randall went 2-3 to lead the Aggies at the plate. Reavers, Touchstone, Madox Land, Clif Quiggins, and Cade Kelley each added an Aggie hit.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Laura Glodfelter, click to enlarge.