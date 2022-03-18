Tate Aggies Win Aggie Classic Championship (With Photo Gallery)

March 18, 2022

The Tate Aggies won the Aggie Classic Thursday night as they shut out Broken Arrow of Tulsa, Oklahoma, 7-0.

Josiah Glodfelter earned the championship win for Tate. He allowed no hits and no runs while striking out 10 in six innings. Drew Reaves tossed one inning in relief, allowing one hit and striking out three.

Bray Touchstone hit a homer in the first inning for the Tate.

Frankie Randall went 2-3 to lead the Aggies at the plate. Reavers, Touchstone, Madox Land, Clif Quiggins, and Cade Kelley each added an Aggie hit.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Laura Glodfelter, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP, Sports, TOP sports 

 